Forecast: Sunny & Mild Today in Sioux Falls

We’re going to see plenty of sunshine across the region again today. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s for everyone. The wind won’t be an issue either and should be less than 10 mph.

Overnight, we’ll drop into the mid to upper 30s, so there shouldn’t be as much frost as previous mornings.

A few clouds will drift into the region Wednesday, but we’ll still be in the mid to upper 60s with low 70s possible.

The next chance for rain in the Sioux Empire comes Friday as we’ll start to see a chance of a few showers moving through.

