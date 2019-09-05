Forecast: Sunny and Humid

From KSFY Television meteorologist Shawn Cable:

Today will be sunny and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Today will be the first day since August 20th that we've had a high temperature above 85 degrees. In fact, throughout the entire month of August, Sioux Falls only had one day with a high temperature in the 90s.

Credit: KSFY TV

The heat and humidity won't stick around for long. A cold front will blast across the plains later today, bringing cooler, more comfortable weather tomorrow.

Our weather pattern will change as we head into the upcoming weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy and cooler with rain and scattered thunderstorms. The chances for severe weather are low, but some places - especially the north - could get locally heavy rainfall amounts of a half-inch or more.