Forecast: Sun & Warmer Temps Through Wednesday

We will be in and out of cloud cover today, but most of us should stay mostly sunny. Highs will climb back into the 80s around the region. By Wednesday, sunshine will continue as highs rise even more. We’ll see high temperatures climb back into the mid to upper 90s with triple digits possible in northern and central South Dakota. Add in the humidity and it will feel like the mid 100s for some.

For tonight, it will be ideal camping weather with lows in the upper 50's.

We’re tracking some chances for showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday, but similar to what we’ve seen as of late, they’re going to be very spotty and unfortunately not everyone will see the beneficial rainfall. As of right now, the chances for severe weather don’t appear to be too great. Highs will stay hot Thursday as highs return once again to the 90s.

By Friday, we’ll cool down a little bit --back into the 80s for highs.

