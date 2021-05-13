Forecast: Sun, Then Clouds, Then Light Rain, Then Warmer

We’re going to keep the nice weather around as we head through our Thursday. The wind will pick up a bit. We could see gusts around 25 to 30 mph, especially east of the James River. There’s also a chance we could see a few showers move through the region. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tonight, we’ll see that chance for showers continue. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

After a few morning showers Friday, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Over the weekend, we’ll keep a slight chance of rain in for Saturday and a better chance of showers and thunderstorms for Sunday.

