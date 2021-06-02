It is going to be feeling like summer as we head through the rest of this week. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a very slight chance we could see a few showers or thunderstorms pop up in the tri-state area during the heat of the day. There’s no risk of severe weather and anything that does pop will disappear as the sun goes down.

The overnight low will be just under 60.

We’re going to crank the temperature up a little more tomorrow. Highs Thursday will be in the low 90s for parts of the region. We’ll see plenty of the 90s for highs Friday and over the weekend.

