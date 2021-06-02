Forecast: Stock-Up with Sunscreen & Water, the 90’s Are Here Again
It is going to be feeling like summer as we head through the rest of this week. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s. There’s a very slight chance we could see a few showers or thunderstorms pop up in the tri-state area during the heat of the day. There’s no risk of severe weather and anything that does pop will disappear as the sun goes down.
The overnight low will be just under 60.
We’re going to crank the temperature up a little more tomorrow. Highs Thursday will be in the low 90s for parts of the region. We’ll see plenty of the 90s for highs Friday and over the weekend.
Get our free mobile app
Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital
Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan
Sioux Falls: Downtown
READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest
Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.
Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.