Forecast: Staying Cooler Today, Wind Should be Lighter

It’s going to be another mostly cloudy day across the region. Highs will be stuck in the mid to upper 40s. Thankfully, it won’t be nearly as windy as it has been the past couple of days. We may have an occasional wind gust around 25 mph.

For the overnight temps dropping to the lower 30s.

We’ll keep the cloud cover around for the rest of this week. Highs will be limited to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now