Forecast: Spring Temps, Sunny and Mild

We’re going to keep the sunshine around for Wednesday. There’s a chance we could see a few low clouds east of I-29. Otherwise, it will be sunny and warm. Highs will range from the mid to upper 50s in the east to the mid-60s out west. We’re going to be a little cooler where we do still have some snow on the ground.

Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds roll through the region and lows will drop into the 20s and 30s.

For Thursday, we’re going to keep those nice temps around. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The great weather will continue into Friday. We’ll have a few high-thin clouds move through with highs in the 50s and 60s again.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now