Forecast: Spotty Rain & Snow Showers this Afternoon

We’re going to start off with lots of sunshine, then see some clouds roll through this afternoon. Some of those clouds could drop some spotty rain or snow showers across the region. Anything that does fall will be light with maybe a trace of accumulation of snow possible. Highs will be in the 40s across the region and the wind will pick up a bit out west.

Tonight, any leftover snow showers should end and clouds will break. Lows will drop into the mid-20s.

We’ll be stuck in the 40s again tomorrow despite plenty of sunshine.

Some warmer air will finally start to move back into the region by the end of the week. Highs will jump into the upper 50s Thursday and Friday with 60s possible for some.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now