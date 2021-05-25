Forecast: Slightly Cooler Today, Rain Beginning Wednesday

Any cloud cover we have this morning will move out as we head through our Tuesday. We should have plenty of sunshine by this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s today, but it will be breezy. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be possible. Wednesday is setting up to be another nice day with highs in the 70s.

Clear skies overnight with a low near 52.

A cold front will be moving through the region Wednesday night. That’s going to spark off some showers and thunderstorms.

Some of that rain will linger across the region Thursday. That’s really going to impact temperatures and we’ll be stuck in the 50s and 60s for highs.

The rain should clear out by Friday and we should get some sunshine back in here.

