Forecast: Sioux Falls Heading For Warmer Temps

We will see more clouds in the east and more sunshine out west for our Wednesday. There’s also a slight chance we could see some spotty rain and snow showers later today in the east. Highs will range from the upper 40s in the east to the low 50s out west. The wind shouldn’t be too bad today, either.

Overnight, any showers will end and we’ll see clouds break. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny across the region with highs in the upper 50s for most, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we see some low 60s out there.

Friday is looking pretty similar with just a few more clouds around.

