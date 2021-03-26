Forecast: Showers Tonight & Saturday, 70s for Monday

A chance for some light rain will be possible this morning along the James River, otherwise, we’ll be partly to mostly cloudy through most of today. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region.

Chances of a few showers will increase later this evening into tonight and maybe even into Saturday morning. Some snowflakes are possible to mix in across parts of northern South Dakota, but accumulations are not likely. This will be our last shot of rainfall as we’re going to be in for another dry stretch.

Clouds will slowly clear throughout the day Saturday for more sunshine during the day with highs in the lower 50s.

Highs will then warm up quite a bit on Sunday as we go into the 60s for many of us and even some lower 70s along and west of the Missouri.

