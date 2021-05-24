Forecast: Showers, Possible Thunder Storms Today

There’s a chance we could see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up this afternoon, especially in eastern parts of the region. Otherwise, we’re going to be mostly sunny today with highs in the low to mid-80s. The wind will pick up a bit with a couple of wind gusts around 25 to 30 mph.

Tonight, we’ll see any thunderstorms come to an end. There will be plenty of sunshine across the region for Tuesday, but it will be a little breezy. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible. Highs will be in the 80s. Some changes will start to come midweek. By Wednesday, we’ll see highs fall into the 70s, and by Thursday, we’ll drop into the 60s for highs with a pretty good chance of rain.

We’ll keep the 60s around for Friday, but then we should warm up by the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 70s for most and we’ll have a chance of storms by Sunday. That chance of afternoon and evening storms will continue on Memorial Day with high temperatures in the 70s.

