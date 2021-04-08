Forecast: Showers Continue Through Friday, Warmer Weekend

Another wave of rain will move into the eastern parts of the region. The best chance of rain today will be along and east of I-29. Highs will range from the upper 40s and low 50s to the east to the mid-60s out west, thanks to some sunshine. It will still be breezy with wind gusts around 30 mph possible.

Tonight, we could see a few showers linger, we’ll drop down into the 40s for lows.

There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers linger into tomorrow morning, especially east of I-29. Otherwise, we’ll see the clouds break and we’ll get back into the 50s and 60s around the region.

This weekend is still looking great! We’ll see plenty of sunshine and most of us should get into the 60s.

