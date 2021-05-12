Forecast: Seasonal Temps Continue, Rain Thursday & Friday

We’re going to start off our Wednesday with plenty of sunshine, but we’ll see the clouds start to roll back in this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s for most of us.

Tonight, we’ll be partly cloudy and drop down into the low 40s.

For Thursday, we’ll more than likely see more clouds than sun and bring in a chance for a few showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 60s for most.

Friday is looking like a similar day with chances of showers, especially in the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the 60s.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now