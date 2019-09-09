Forecast: Rainy Morning with a Cloudy Afternoon

From KSFY Television Meteorologist Sam Gabrielli:

A new storm system is brushing into our area from Nebraska and will set the stage for times of heavy rainfall and some embedded storms throughout Monday. The good news? Most cities will warm into the 70s today as opposed to the 60s that were in effect over the weekend. Most of the rain will move in for the first half of the day today, thus giving way to a few breaks in the clouds this afternoon. The big question with today is how much sun is in the forecast.

KSFY-TV

Most of the heavy rain today will target northeast South Dakota as anywhere from Aberdeen to Redfield and Watertown may see over 1-2 inches of further rain accumulation. A Flood Watch is posted for Brown, Spink, Day and Marshall counties as rainfall rates may exceed an inch per hour in those spots. Sioux Falls may pick up around a half-inch of rainfall through the day today with lesser amounts the further one travels south and west.

KSFY-TV

The main batch of rain will move out of our area by mid-afternoon.