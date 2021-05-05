Forecast: Rain Showers Today, Temps Holding in the 50s

We’re going to stay fairly cloudy today. We already have some rain moving through the region. Highs will be stuck in the 50s for most with a few low 60s to the south. Most of us could see between a quarter and a half-inch of rain.

The rain should end tonight. We’ll drop down into the low to mid-30s, so some of us may see a little frost by tomorrow morning.

The clouds will break, we should see some sunshine and that will help us get back into the low 60s Thursday.

The mid-60s will return Friday with plenty of sunshine.

