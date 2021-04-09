Forecast: Rain Ending, Warmer Temps for the Weekend

We have a few showers lingering in eastern parts of the region this morning. There is a chance we could see a few out in central South Dakota later today. Overall, the rain will come to an end and we’ll stay mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s with a few low 60s sprinkled in there. It will be breezy with wind gusts around 30 to 40 mph. A Wind Advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m.

The clouds will break tonight and the wind will die down. Tonight expect cooler temps ad we drop into the upper 30s.

This weekend is looking great. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s around the region with plenty of sunshine for Saturday. Sunday is looking just as nice with highs in the 60s.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now