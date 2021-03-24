Forecast: Rain Ending, Let the Sunshine, Slowly Warming Up

A windy day today but the showers should move out bringing warmer temps for the rest of the week.

We still have a few showers moving through the region. It’s possible a few wet snowflakes will be mixed in there this morning. Once the rain comes to an end, we’ll start to see the clouds break. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, but it will be breezy with gusts between 30 and 35 mph.

Overnight, we’ll be mostly clear with lows dropping into the 20s.

We could see some patchy fog develop by Wednesday morning. Once that burns away, we’ll have plenty of sunshine. Highs will jump into the mid to upper 50s.

