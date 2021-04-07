Forecast: Rain Continues Today, Some Thunderstorms Possible

Chances of showers and thunderstorms will continue through the day Wednesday. Any thunderstorms that develop will have the chance to drop some small hail and have some gusty wind. Otherwise, just some light to moderate rain across the region. Highs will be in the 50s and we could see wind gusts around 30 mph.

We’ll see chances of showers continue tonight and into Thursday across the region. Overnight lows will drop to the lower 40s.

The breezy conditions will continue Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s again.

There’s a slight chance we could see a few showers linger into Friday morning, then the sun will start to come back out and we should see highs jump into the upper 50s and low 60s.

