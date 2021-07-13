Most of the day will be pretty nice once again with a mostly sunny sky. Into the afternoon, there is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm popping up along and east of I-29 and a slight chance from the Missouri River west ahead of the next system. Highs top out in the mid-80s to low 90s.

Showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage from west to east throughout the night. There is a risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours would be the main hazards with some risk for hail. The greatest threat for this would be after midnight, reaching the I-29 corridor after 3-4 AM. Lows fall back into the 60s.

Wednesday’s forecast is going to be a tricky one. What is certain is the potential for showers and thunderstorms throughout the day, but there is the potential for severe thunderstorms once again. There’s a chance early in the morning hours and also again in the afternoon and evening hours. The difficult part is what happens later in the day solely depends on what happens during the morning. As of now, there is a level two out of five risks in place from Mitchell, Yankton, Watertown, and points east with a level three out of five risks over towards Minneapolis and Albert Lea. If we do see severe thunderstorms in the afternoon, the main hazards look too damaging winds that could be in excess of 60-80 mph, large hail up to the size of golf balls, and isolated tornadoes. Highs will be in the 70s.

