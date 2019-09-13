Forecast: Nice Weather for the Weekend

From KSFY Television Meteorologist Sam Gabrielli:

Ready for a break from flooding rains and severe weather? This weekend is about to be the exact opposite! Ample sun and warming temperatures are what we are keying in on for the next few days. There will be a breezy northwest wind today and most of the cloud cover will be during the first of Friday as the storm system takes its time to move to the east. High temperatures will range from the mid-60s in western Minnesota to the low to mid-70s in central South Dakota.

KSFY-TV (used with permission)

Quiet conditions will roll into tonight as high pressure will begin to build in the Central Plains. This high pressure will be the reason for above-average temperatures and a lot of sun through the weekend. Most of us will reach the low to mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday. An additional low-pressure system will drift by from our north on Saturday. There is a slim chance a stray storm may develop along a cold front as it moves east of I-29 Saturday evening. The best opportunity for that isolated evening storm chance will be from Pipestone to Luverne, to Sioux Center. The severe weather threat is very low.