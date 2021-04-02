Forecast: Much Warmer Today But Strong Winds Again

That obnoxious wind is going to stay around for one more day across the region. We could see wind gusts between 30 and 35 mph from the south. There will be plenty of sunshine for everyone and highs will be in the 60s and 70s. We may even get close to 80 out west.

Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear and the wind will die down. Lows will drop into the upper 30s and low 40s.

This Easter weekend forecast is looking amazing with plenty of sunshine on Saturday. Highs in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

We’ll warm up even more for Easter Sunday and see more of us get into the 80s

