Forecast: Much Cooler Today, Still Windy Before the Warm Up

We’re going to keep the wind around again today. We could have wind gusts in between 40 and 50 mph for some of us. It will also be about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. High Wind Warnings will be in effect for northern and central South Dakota until Tuesday morning, and a Red Flag Warning will be in effect for southeastern parts of the region until tonight.

We are not out of the frost-free range yet as lows tonight will dip to the lower 20s.

The wind should die down by Wednesday morning and we should see some more sunshine. Despite those things happening, it’s still going to be a cool day with highs in the 40s.

Highs Thursday will be back in the 50s and 60s for everyone.

