Forecast: Mostly Sunny Today, Gradual Warming Through the Week

We are going to see plenty of sunshine as we head through our Monday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s across the region. The wind isn’t going to be an issue either.

Tonight, we’ll drop into the low to mid-30s under a mostly clear sky. Watch out for some patchy frost across the region.

The mostly sunny weather will stick around for Tuesday with highs back in the low to mid-60s.

We’ll see a few clouds around Wednesday, but that won’t stop us from getting back into the mid-60s.

