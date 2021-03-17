Forecast: Morning Fog for St. Patrick’s Day, Cloudy, Warming

Some patchy fog will be possible this morning. We may also see a few flurries across the region. We’ll keep the clouds around today with a slight chance of a few flurries and some drizzle. Some of us may see a few rays of sunshine this afternoon. The clouds will keep our highs in the mid to upper 30s for many of us, but some lower 40s are possible up north where there isn’t as much snowfall on the ground.

Tonight our low temps will be in the upper 20s.

By Thursday and Friday, sunshine will gradually return which will allow the snow to begin to melt fairly rapidly. Highs will be back in the 50s by Friday for almost everyone.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now