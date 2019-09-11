Forecast: More Rain this Evening

From KSFY Television Meteorologist Sam Gabrielli:

Several storm damage reports have come in from Tuesday night's storms across Sioux Falls and surrounding areas. Anything from confirmed tornado damage, to flash flooding and downed trees as a result of last night's punch from Mother Nature. We will receive a big break from storms and rainfall during the daytime hours today. Unfortunately, it will remain overcast to mostly cloudy in most spots today and high temperatures will range from the 60s in northern South Dakota to the 70s and low 80s along and south of I-90.

Unfortunately, Mother Nature is keeping us on our toes again tonight. There will be another opportunity for flooding rains, some strong wind gusts, isolated hail and chance of an isolated tornado or two. The best chance for severe weather tonight will be from Winner to Sioux Falls, to Worthington and points south as well.

Thunderstorms will begin to develop this evening to the west and they will spread eastward through tonight, bringing a highlighted risk for heavy rain and strong wind gusts in spots. Severe weather is not expected north of I-90 tonight, but anywhere in central and northeast South Dakota is under the gun for 1-3 additional inches of rainfall.