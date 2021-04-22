Forecast: Let’s Put The Frost Behind Us and Warm Up
We’re going to start our Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will start to roll in later today. The wind will pick up, as well. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible for some this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s for most, but we could see some low 60s in northern South Dakota and western Minnesota.
Later this evening into tonight, we will see some showers spread across the region. Everything should stay fairly light and as all rain. We could see between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. The rain should clear out by tomorrow morning. The overnight low will be around 40.
For Friday highs will be in the upper 50s for most.
