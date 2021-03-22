Forecast: Increasing Cloud Cover, Rain Tonight, into Tomorrow

We will see increasing cloud cover across the region. Highs will still be in the mid to upper 50s with a light breeze.

Overnight, we’ll start to see some rain move into the region with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s. Some of us may see a few wet snowflakes mix in, but I’m not expecting any accumulation.

Rain looks likely as we head through Tuesday. Some of us could see around half an inch of rain. Highs will be stuck in the mid to upper 40s. The rain should continue into Tuesday night and some of us could see some rain Wednesday morning. It looks like we’ll be stuck in the 40s again for highs Wednesday.

