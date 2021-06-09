Forecast: Hot Nuff For Ya?

Plenty of sunshine today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. It will be a little breezy in northern South Dakota with wind gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight, we’ll see another chance of thunderstorms to move into central South Dakota. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly clear with lows in the 60s and 70s.

Thursday is going to be another hot and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

A cold front will start to move through the region, and that will spark off a chance of showers and thunderstorms in central South Dakota. There is an enhanced risk of severe weather for parts of central South Dakota, and a slight risk extending into the James River valley, so we’ll be keeping a close eye on any storms that do develop.

