Forecast: Hot and Humid Today, Rain Showers Coming

It is going to be a hot and humid day across the region. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s this afternoon. Add in the humidity and it will feel closer to 105 for some. The wind will be light, coming in from the south.

Overnight, we’re going to keep the heat around. We’ll only fall into the 70s for lows.

For Thursday, we’ll see temperatures drop a bit, and the humidity should drop, too. Highs will be in the low 90s. We’ll also bring in a chance for a few thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening, with a chance some of those could linger overnight and into Friday morning, especially east of I-29.

Once any leftover storms clear out Friday, we’ll see some sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

