Forecast: Enjoy the Much Needed Rain Today & Cooler

We’re going to see the rain continue Thursday. We already hit our high temperatures today. We’ll be holding fairly steady in the 50s through the rest of today. Some of us might not even make it out of the 40s.

Tonight, the rain will come to an end. Some of us could see around an inch by the time the rain stops. Low overnight will be 54.

Friday will start off with some cloud cover, but we should see some sun by the afternoon. Highs will be stuck in the 60s.

We’ll stay in the 60s around the region, but we might squeak out some 70s over the weekend.

