Forecast: Don’t Worry, Warmer Weather is Coming Soon

It’s going to be another cool day, and we’re still going to have a little breeze out there. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s across the region. We could still see wind gusts around 25 to 30 mph. And there is still a high risk of fire danger across most of the region thanks to the breeze and dry conditions.

The low tonight will again drop to the lower 20s with clear skies.

We’ll keep the sunshine around for Thursday, but we should start to warm up. Highs will be in the 50s in the southeast, but most of the region should crack the 60s.

Highs will warm up even more for Friday.

