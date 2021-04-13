Forecast: Cooler Temps Today with Scattered Flurries, Breezy

Another windy day today and it will be cooler with a wintry mix of precipitation.

It is going to be another mostly cloudy and breezy day. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the north to the mid-40s in the south. There’s a chance we could see a few snow showers move into northern South Dakota and western Minnesota, but no accumulation is expected. Wind gusts between 30 and 40 mph will be possible again today.

Tonight scattered flurries with a low near 27.

We’ll keep the clouds around tomorrow and most of the wind. Gusts between 25 and 30 will be possible for most. Despite the mostly cloudy conditions, we should warm up a few degrees and see some places get back into the upper 40s.

