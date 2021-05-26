Forecast: Cooler Temps Ahead with Rain Thursday

We have one more warm, calm day for most of us. We’ll start off with plenty of sunshine, but we’ll see clouds increase up north and out west ahead of a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. Highs in northern South Dakota will be in the mid to upper 60s, but in southeastern parts of the region, we’ll see more sunshine and stay in the low to mid-70s.

There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight with a low near 51.

By tomorrow morning, we’ll have widespread rain across the region. We’ll stay cloudy through the day Thursday and it will be much cooler. Highs will be stuck in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s.

The sun will start to come out on Friday with highs in the low to mid-60s.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now