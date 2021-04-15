Forecast: Cool Climate Sticks Around for Another Day, Showers Friday
We’re going to stay mostly fully cloudy as we head through the rest of our Thursday. It’s going to be another cool one with highs in the mid to upper 40s for most. Thankfully, the wind won’t be too bad across the region.
Tonight, we may see a few sprinkles or flurries out west. Lows will drop into the 30s for most.
For Friday, there’s a chance we could see a few showers in central South Dakota. Most of us will be staying cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s again.
Over the weekend, the sun starts to come back out and we should warm-up. By Sunday, we should see most of us get close to 60.
Get our free mobile app
Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital
Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan
Sioux Falls: Downtown
LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks
Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.
Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.