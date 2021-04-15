We’re going to stay mostly fully cloudy as we head through the rest of our Thursday. It’s going to be another cool one with highs in the mid to upper 40s for most. Thankfully, the wind won’t be too bad across the region.

Tonight, we may see a few sprinkles or flurries out west. Lows will drop into the 30s for most.

For Friday, there’s a chance we could see a few showers in central South Dakota. Most of us will be staying cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s again.

Over the weekend, the sun starts to come back out and we should warm-up. By Sunday, we should see most of us get close to 60.

