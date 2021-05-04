Forecast: Continued Sunny Skies Today & Mild Temps This Week

We will see plenty of sunshine as we head through the rest of our Tuesday. Highs will be back in the upper 50s and low to mid-60s across the region. Thankfully, the wind will be a lot lighter today than it was yesterday.

Tonight, we’ll be clear and drop back down into the low to mid-30s, so we may see a little frost by tomorrow morning.

If you have any plants, make sure you cover them up or bring them inside tonight. We’ll see a chance for a few showers to move through the region on Wednesday. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

We’ll clear out to end the week with highs getting back into the 60s.

