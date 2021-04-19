Forecast: Cold & Windy, Showers, a Few Flakes of Snow

It is going to be fairly cloudy as we head through our Monday. We may see a little sunshine up north and out west. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s for most of us. It will be a little breezy too, especially in the tri-state area.

Overnight partly cloudy skies and we’ll drop down into the lower 20s.

For Tuesday, we do have a chance we could see a few showers and snow showers move through the region. Any snow we see will be light and there shouldn’t be any accumulation. We’ll be stuck in the 40s for highs again Tuesday and Wednesday.

After that, we should start to warm up. Right now, it looks like the 60s will be back Thursday and Friday.

