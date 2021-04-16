Forecast: Cloudy & Cool Weekend, Showers Possible

It is going to be another cloudy day across the region. The clouds will obviously limit high temperatures. We’ll be stuck in the mid to upper 40s again this afternoon. There’s a chance we could see a few showers move into central South Dakota as the day goes on. A better chance of rain, as well as some accumulating snow, should be west of our area in western South Dakota and the Black Hills.

Low tonight will be in the lower 30s with drizzle mixed with flurries.

We’ll start to see some more sunshine Saturday with highs getting back into the 50s.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday and that will help temperatures jump into the 60s.

Some cooler air will move into the region early next week, however. That will bring a chance for a few showers with the possibility of some snow mixing in Sunday night into Monday morning. Highs early next week will be in the mid to upper 40s.

