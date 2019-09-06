Forecast: Cloudy and Slightly Windy

From KSFY Television Meteorologist Sam Gabrielli:

There will be little in the way of cloud cover with a light wind also taking shape through the afternoon. Enjoy this nice stretch of relaxing and tranquil weather before things change a bit for the incoming weekend.

Clouds will continue to move from west to east tonight and low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and 60s. A few light showers will push in from west to east through early Saturday morning. Expect a cloudy, cool and at times rainy setting for the first half of the weekend. High temperatures will ONLY reach the 60s with some isolated low 70s through the afternoon.

Most of Sunday's moisture will be during the morning and midday hours, before quieting down for the afternoon. Up to an inch of rain will fall over north-central and eastern South Dakota. Lighter accumulation is expected along and south of I-90.