Forecast: Chances of Afternoon Storms and Warmer Temps

Dense fog this morning then as we head into the afternoon hours, we’ll see increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. The risk of severe weather will be very low.

Overnight, we’ll see a chance of rain continue mainly before 1 AM with a low near 62.

Thursday another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the afternoon with highs near 80.

Friday looks like it will be a dry day. Most of us across the region will have a chance to crack 80 by then.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now