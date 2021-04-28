Forecast: Chance for Morning Showers Before Clearing Skies Today

A few lingering showers and thunderstorms will be possible this morning in southeastern parts of the region. After that, clouds will be clearing throughout the day with highs warming into the 60s for most. We may crack 70 across parts of the region.

Sunshine will be back on Thursday, but it’ll be breezy keeping us a few degrees cooler than Wednesday.

We’ll end the week with sunshine sticking around and highs in the lower to mid-70s.

Some clouds will move in for Saturday leading to highs warming up into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls: Avera Heart Hospital

Sioux Falls: Avera McKennan

Sioux Falls: Downtown

Dakota News Now