Forecast: Another Hot Week, Mid 90’s for Sioux Falls

It’s going to be another hot and humid day. Highs will range from the mid-90s in the southeast to the upper 90s and 100s up north and out west. Wind gusts for some between 25 and 30 mph.

Heading into tonight, a weak front will start to move into the area causing a few showers and thunderstorms to form. There’s a slight risk of severe weather tonight for parts of northern South Dakota with the main threats being hail and strong wind gusts. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.

The heat is going to stick around for a few days across the region. Highs will generally be in the mid to upper 90s for most. The chance for some spotty nighttime thunderstorms will continue, especially out west, through the week.

