Forecast: Another Cooker This Week with Little If Any Rain

We have a few showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this morning. Those will come to an end quickly once the sun comes up. After that, we’ll see decreasing cloud cover and have plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s for most of us.

Tonight's low 59 with clear skies.

The sunny and hot weather will stick around through most of this week. We’ll be in the low to mid-90s again Tuesday with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday is looking like the hottest day of the week. Highs for parts of central and northern South Dakota could crack the triple digits again.

