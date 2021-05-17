It’ll be a pleasant day with sunny to partly cloudy skies. A stationary boundary situated across northern Kansas and Missouri will want to bring in clouds and even a few scattered showers along and south of I-90, but I think the wedge of high pressure over us will mostly keep rain chances at bay.

Monday night will remain quiet with a clear to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the E to SE at 5-20 mph, calming to 5-10 mph

Monday night. Highs top out in the mid-70s to low to mid-80s with lows in the 50s.

The combination of an upper-level feature to our west, the stationary boundary to our south, slightly higher humidity levels, and warmer temperatures Tuesday will create the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The chances look to be mostly in the afternoon and evening, very similar to what we would see in the summer months. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s with lows in the 50s to low 60s.

