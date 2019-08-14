Ford Recalls over 108,000 Cars For Seat Belt Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling over 108,000 mid-size automobiles for a faulty seatbelt, the company announced Wednesday.

Apparently, there is an issue that "could stop the seat belts from holding people in a crash." The recall is specifically issued for the 2015 Ford Fusion and 2015 Lincoln MKZ models.

According to the Associated Press, Owners of these models will begin to receive notifications in early September instructing vehicle owners what to do and where to get it fixed.

Ford says they are only aware of one injury stemming from the problem.