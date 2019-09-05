Ford Recalls Over Half Million Trucks and SUVs
Ford has recalled more than 550,000 trucks and SUVs due to a problem with the vehicles seat backs.
Ford is saying the third pawl required for seat-back strength may be missing from these vehicles. In case of a crash, this poorly-assembled recliner mechanism might be unable to restrain the passenger adequately, thus escalating the risk of injury.
Ford has stated that it is unaware of any crashes or injuries. The company’s latest action will affect 483,325 vehicles in the United States and the federal territories, 58,712 in Canada, and 8,149 vehicles in Mexico.
According to torquenews.com the recalls include:
- 2018-20 Ford F-150 vehicles built at the Dearborn Assembly Plant from Sept. 14, 2018, to Aug. 7, 2019; the Kansas City Assembly Plant from Sept. 11, 2018 to Aug. 2, 2019.
- 2019-20 Ford F-Series Super Duty vehicles built at the Kentucky Assembly Plant from Sept. 9, 2018, to July 22, 2019; Ohio Assembly Plant from Sept. 11, 2018 to July 17, 2019.
- 2018-19 Ford Explorers built at the Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 9, 2018, to March 3, 2019.
- 2019-20 Ford Expeditions built at the Kentucky Assembly Plant from Oct. 16, 2018, to July 24, 2019.
- 2020 Ford Explorers built at the Chicago Assembly Plant from Nov. 21, 2018 to Aug. 21, 2019.
- 2020 Lincoln Aviators built at the Chicago Assembly Plant from April 12, 2019, to July 16, 2019.