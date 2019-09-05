Ford has recalled more than 550,000 trucks and SUVs due to a problem with the vehicles seat backs.

Ford is saying the third pawl required for seat-back strength may be missing from these vehicles. In case of a crash, this poorly-assembled recliner mechanism might be unable to restrain the passenger adequately, thus escalating the risk of injury.

Ford has stated that it is unaware of any crashes or injuries. The company’s latest action will affect 483,325 vehicles in the United States and the federal territories, 58,712 in Canada, and 8,149 vehicles in Mexico.

According to torquenews.com the recalls include: