Ford Recalling More Than 950,000 Vehicles

Ford is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger airbag inflators that can, and have been known to, explode. At least 23 people have been killed worldwide by the inflators.

The recall includes approximately 782-thousand vehicles in the United States alone, and is part of the largest series of recalls in U.S. history. Also, the recalls are limited to specific geographic areas of the United States - so not everyone will receive a notice.

Included in the recall are the 2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX, the 2010 and 2011 Ford Ranger, 2010, 2011, and 2012 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, the 2010 and 2011 Mercury Milan, and the 2010 to 2014 Ford Mustang.

In the event you drive one of the vehicles listed, and should you receive a recall notice in the mail, dealers are instructed to replace the inflators free of charge.

Source: Associated Press