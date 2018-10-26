Forbes: Sioux Falls ‘Best Small Places For Business And Careers’

Sioux Falls has topped another nation lifestyles list. Forbes has named Sioux Falls the number 1 Best Small Place for Business and Careers. They ranked 200 cities across the united states in categories of Cost of Business, Job Growth, Education, and population.

Here are the Forbes Top 10 Best Small Places For Business And Careers:

Sioux Falls, SD Lafayette, IN College Station, TX Iowa City, IA Logan, UT Athens, GA Ithaca, NY Bend, OR Ames, IA Greenville, NC

Here are the Bottom 10 Forbes Small Places For Business And Careers:

190. Lima, OH

191. Saginaw, MI

192. Cumberland, MD

193. Hanford, CA

194. Dothan, AL

195. Bay City MI

196. Danville, IL

197. ElCentro, CA

198. Pine Bluff, AR

199. Yuma, AZ

200. Sierra Vista, AZ

According to Wikipedia as of 2018 Sioux Falls had an estimated population of 183,200. The metropolitan population of 259,094 accounts for 29% of South Dakota's population. Chartered in 1856 on the banks of the Big Sioux River, the city is situated in the rolling hills at the junction of Interstate 90 and Interstate 29. And it's a darn fine place to live!