Food & Wine Magazine recently released their list of 'The Best Pizza in Every State'.

As a pizza enthusiast, I was curious who ranked high for South Dakota, and to my surprise, it is right here in Sioux Falls.

Food & Wine lists Pizza di Paolo as one of the best pizzas in South Dakota. They also gave a shout to Breadico as a one-of-a-kind bakery. Pizza di Paolo and Breadico are both owned by the Napolitano family. They must be doing something right!

Pizza di Paolo is located at 2300 S Minnesota Avenue and Breadico is located at 6219 S. Western Avenue.

An honorable mention for the best pizza in South Dakota went to Charlie's Pizza House in Yankton.

However, South Dakota did not rank high as far as the top states for the best pizza overall.

The Top 10 states for pizza are as follows:

New Jersey Connecticut New York Illinois (Yum! Deep dish!) Michigan California Pennsylvania Massachusetts Ohio Missouri

The best pizza in neighboring states includes Harris Pizza at various locations in Iowa and Gunchie's in Davenport, Iowa. Minnesota's best is found at Pizzeria Lola in Minneapolis, Hello Pizza in Edina, Mama's in St. Paul, and Dave's Pizza in Bemidji. Orsi's Italian Bakery & Pizzeria, La Casa Pizzeria, and Lighthouse Pizza in Omaha were the best in Nebraska. Fireflour in Bismarck was tops in North Dakota followed by Sammy's in Fargo.