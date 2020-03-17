Food Services to Continue During School Closures in South Dakota

The COVID-19 crisis continues to create a great deal of uncertainty all across our nation in so many different sectors of our daily lives.

A big one being school closures and how long they will last as the country takes steps to combat the spread of the Coronavirus.

Currently, the Sioux Falls Public School District has suspended all classes until Monday (March 23), that of course, is subject to change as officials continue to evaluate this extremely fluid situation.

One thing we know for sure, school food services across the state will continue throughout the school closures.

Dakota News Now is reporting the South Dakota Department of Education received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture that food services will continue throughout the crisis for students that rely on them each day.

The South Dakota Department of Education has established a webpage that lists the various school districts and sponsor agencies that will continue to provide school food services in the state.

According to Dakota News Now, all meals provided are free to children.

Students and parents are encouraged to contact your local school district or sponsoring agency for complete details.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app